He said this during his 11th address to the state on measures adopted in the fight against COVID-19 on Sunday (June 14, 2020).

“…Permit me to pay brief tribute to the memory of an old and valiant colleague in the struggle of the New Patriotic Party and in the work of the Akufo-Addo government, the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, the Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. K.K Sam, Egya Sam to me and many, whose efforts in enforcing social distancing protocols at the Sekondi and Takoradi markets were, recently, highly commended by me, and who sadly passed away on Friday, as a result of a COVID-related death. May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.”

The MCE died on Friday (June 12, 2020), at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was rushed to receive treatment after falling sick.

A statement from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly said “Hon Sam was admitted at Effia-Nkwantan Regional Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2020, where he received medical treatment and subsequently referred to UG Medical Centre on Sunday, July 7, 2020, for further attention.”

The Assembly said it will announce burial preparations.

“In the meantime, we urge the good people of Sekondi-Takoradi and Ghana as a whole to remember the family of our departed Mayor in prayers as they go through this difficult moment,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the President announced that Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 11,964 with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.