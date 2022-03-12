Video: President Akufo-Addo dances to Amakye Dede’s Sokoo na mmaa p3 song

The leader of the New Patriotic Party is obviously a good dancer. Below Akufo-Addo dancing at his daughter’s wedding.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was also in the cut as she danced a little far off from her husband.

Meanwhile, today March 12, 2022, marks the 71st birthday of the wife of the President, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo had said the decision of the Supreme Court on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers cannot amount to judicial inference in the work of Parliament.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the suggestion that Parliament is beyond the scrutiny of the Supreme Court is to suggest that Parliament is a law onto itself.

“I’m not sure people who are saying this have actually taken the time to read the Constitution of our country. It says so in black and white. The legislative powers of the state, which is vested in parliament, is subject to the provisions of the Constitution. All organs of the Ghanaian State, including me, as the Head of the Executive, we are all subject to the teachings of the Constitution,” the President said.