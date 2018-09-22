President Akufo-Addo leaves for Mali; UN General Assembly

news

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Friday, 21st September, 2018, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Mali, H.E. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo will, after the inauguration ceremony, leave Mali on Saturday, 22nd September, 2018, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Whilst there, the President, as co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will participate in a series of SDGs events, and also deliver a speech at the High Level event on the United Nations Youth Strategy.

He will also receive the 2018 Outstanding Leaders Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his leadership and commitment to championing trade and investment as the means of helping grow Ghana’s economy.

President Akufo-Addo will also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of important global enterprises, and, on Wednesday, 26th September, 2018, address the General Assembly.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

READ MORE: Mustapha Hamid lists 30 ‘achievements’ of NPP first budget

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 30th September, 2018, and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.