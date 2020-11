The interview will come off today (Sunday), November 1, 2020, at 7pm.

This forms part of the President’s campaign strategy to seek for votes for another term in office.

Akufo-Addo is expected to address some issues concerning the economy and how he intends to make the country better in his next tenure if given the opportunity.

He will also address some concerns raised by his main contender, John Dramani Mahama, on his campaign trail.