A statement from the Presidency said, he will take one week off his official duties from Thursday, July 11.

On Saturday, the President left the country as leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 12thExtraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, being held in Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger.

The Summit will launch officially the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), after it achieved maturity on 30th May 2019, when the 22nd Member-State deposited its instrument of ratification at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ghana is expected to be announced as the host country for the Secretariat of the AfCFTA, after beating off competition from countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

The President is then expected to pay a three-day official visit to France, where he will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

Nana Addo will return to Ghana on Thursday, July 18, to begin his one-week leave, the statement added.