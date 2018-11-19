Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


President Akufo-Addo tours Eastern Region on Thursday

Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend a durbar to be organised by the chiefs and people of the region in his honour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a three-day working visit to the Eastern Region from 22 to 24 November 2018.

The visit forms part of the president's commitment to deepen grassroots participation in his government and to also obtain first-hand information from the people, a statement signed by the Eastern Regional Communication Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, David Prah, said.

The visit, according to the statement, will also afford the president an opportunity to account for his stewardship to the voters who gave him the mandate to govern the country.

play

READ ALSO: 7 alleged armed robbers killed in Kumasi were innocent - Report

 

As part the of the visit, Nana Akufo-Addo will inspect some ongoing development projects and inaugurate the Akim Oda-Akwatia-Winneba Urban Water Supply system at Akim Oda, among other completed projects.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend a durbar to be organised by the chiefs and people of the region in his honour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC aspirant Sly Mensah's campaign coordinator resigns NDC aspirant Sly Mensah's campaign coordinator resigns
NDC not a tribal party - Asiedu Nketia NDC not a tribal party - Asiedu Nketia
Nana Addo now an agent clearing his 'corrupt' appointees - Mahama Nana Addo now an agent clearing his 'corrupt' appointees - Mahama
Rawlings pledges to support NDC to victory in 2020 Rawlings pledges to support NDC to victory in 2020
NDC Congress: Full list of winners and losers with voting numbers from EC NDC Congress: Full list of winners and losers with voting numbers from EC
I'm taking a break from politics - Anita Desoso reveals I'm taking a break from politics - Anita Desoso reveals

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Here are all the newly elected NDC national executivesbullet
2 NDC Congress: Full list of winners and losers with voting numbers from ECbullet
3 Rawlings pledges to support NDC to victory in 2020bullet
4 I'm taking a break from politics - Anita Desoso revealsbullet
5 No Voltarian was elected; NDC must be worried – Anita De-Soso warnsbullet
6 NDC not a tribal party - Asiedu Nketiabullet
7 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet
8 Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to save them under...bullet
9 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018bullet
10 Nana Addo now an agent clearing his 'corrupt'...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

I'll return NDC to power in 2020 - Ofosu Ampofo vows
Criminals can't rule this country - Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP leaders
Only ‘witches and wizards’ don’t support Mahama – Allotey Jacobs
Never try to oust your boss – Ade Coker to Koku
X
Advertisement