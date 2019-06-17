The protest dubbed "Kum yen preko" which means "kill us now" will be staged in Accra on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

The group said "Ever since President Akufo-Addo ascended the Presidency, he and his government have pursued policies that have left many worse off and increasingly vulnerable.

"We note, among other things, the unbearable cost of living in the country occasioned by high cost of fuel, continuous depreciation of the cedi and skyrocketing prices of goods and services without a corresponding increase in wages."

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, the group said "Many Ghanaians continue to lose their jobs while contractors remain unpaid. The NHIS is collapsing and we are back to the era of dumsor. Many flagship promises of President Akufo-Addo such as One Constituency-One Million Dollars per year, One Village-One Dam, One District-One Factory, and the promised fight against corruption remain unfulfilled. Due to the excessive reckless borrowing of the Akufo-Addo government, Ghana’s Public debt has increased astronomically by a whopping GHS80 billion in the last two-and-a-half years with very little to show for."

According to the group, the gruesome murder of investigative journalist Hussein Ahmed-Suale, the harassment and intimidation of journalists like Joy FM's Manesseh Azuri, Star FM's Edward Adeti, Radio XYZ's Kwame Minka etc., as well as the gestapo shutdown of Radio Gold, Radio XYZ and other media organisations is an intimidating and silencing political opposition.

It added that the continuous harassment of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is an act of lawlessness and the deployment of the coercive powers of state.

"These acts, coupled with increasing levels of insecurity and impunity in the country, arbitrary dismissals and victimisation of workers, and the politically-motivated collapse of businesses perceived to belong to opponents, are calculated to aid the 'state capture' agenda of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP," it noted.