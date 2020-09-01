She will spend four days in the region to campaign for the return of the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman will first, in accordance with tradition, call on traditional authorities and opinion leaders in the region and then engage with communities, including youth groups, women’s groups and the physically challenged, among others.

The NDC Vice presidential candidate will also meet with Regional Executives of the NDC.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s interactions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including peace, stability, development, inclusivity, education and economic prosperity.

NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Her main objective will be to deepen even more her appreciation of their realities.

In keeping with her desire to reach and engage as many citizens as possible, she will also employ radio to interact with a wide range of community members.