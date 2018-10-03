Pulse.com.gh logo
Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama


Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with John Mahama

The chances of former President John Mahama to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received a boost as Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, former Education Minister has endorsed him for the flag bearer position.

Citing her reasons for supporting Mahama to lead the party, she said he [Mahama] keeps the vision and constant view of the people, maintaining at forecourt of one's mind, the impact of action of others and uses leaders to empower the powerless.

"As a result, I have to appreciate him as a leader of humility and integrity, concerned genuinely about the under-served, a leader by whom we can stand... it is not surprising that the country zone understands his vision for education, for health, and for social protection continue to grow and gain currency," she said.

READ MORE: Mahama's Ministers dump him to support Kojo Bonsu

She added: "For servant leadership, I go for JM."

John Mahama on August 23 officially declared his intention to contest in the party's presidential primaries IN December, despite the fact that he led the party to one of its worse election performances in 2016 as an incumbent president.

Mahama's decision, although anticipated, has left some party supporters surprised as they believe Mahama needed not after the humiliating defeat.

Others have however, declared their support for Mahama and welcomed his decision, indicating that he is the best among the about 11 flagbearer hopefuls to make a significant impression and possibly claim victory in the 2020 elections.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Ninety-four NDC MPs out of the Minority Caucus of 106 also endorsed Mr. Mahama as the flagbearer for the 2020 polls prior to his announcement.

The list of the MPs backing him was made public after he made his intention to contest public.

READ MORE: Use the floods at KIA Terminal 3 for 'One village one dam' - A-Plus mocks govt

The 94 MPs welcomed the decision and promised to support Mahama’s campaign.

