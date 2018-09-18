Professor Joshua Alabi: NDC's next leader?

news

Joshua Alabi is a member of the National Democratic Congress and led the party’s reorganization in the Greater Accra region in 2001 after the party lost the 2000 elections to the opposition.

After the reorganization, he became the first former Minister of the party to contest and won as the Regional Chairman of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region from 2001 to 2005.

He is a Russia-trained Ghanaian academic and politician who served as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) from 2012 to 2016.

He previously served as the Rector of the same institution from 2009 to 2012 and Pro-Rector from 2005 to 2008.

Alabi was the NDC Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra from 1997 to 2001 and Minister of State for the Greater Accra and the Northern Regions respectively from 1997 to 2001.

Alabi completed his professional training in Accountancy and Marketing at the then Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) from 1976 to 1980.

He later went to Europe for two Masters Degrees; one in Industrial Economics (MSc) from the Moscow Institute of National Economy, Plekhanov (now Russian Economics University) in 1986 and an MSc in International Marketing from Strathclyde University in Glasgow Scotland where he awarded the Mushod Abiola Prize for Excellence in Marketing in 1992.

He is an Associate Professor of Marketing at the UPSA, a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Ghana, a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Taxation and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana.

After completing his professional training at the IPS, Alabi took up a teaching appointment at the Northern School of Business in Tamale from 1980 to 1981 before leaving for the Soviet Union to pursue his academic degrees.

He presided over the Regional Security Councils for the Greater Accra and Northern Regions respectively as Chairman from 1997 to 2001.

While a student in Europe, Alabi was the Ambassador for Ghanaian students, holding the positions of NUGS President Europe from 1985 to 1986, NUGS President USSR for two terms, from 1983 to 1985, and NUGS Moscow Vice-President from 1982 to 1983. As NUGS, President, Alabi led “The Medicines for Health Project” and in 1984 he mobilized and delivered a volume of medicines to then Head of State, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings for the people of Ghana during the heightened period of the recession in the early 1980s.

Prior to his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Alabi spent over twenty years of his life as a Lecturer from 1987 to 2005. During the period he became the Head of the Marketing Department in 1989, to the Dean of the Management Faculty from 2003 to 2005.

He was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer by the University in 2001, and Associate Professor in 2008 by the University's Governing Council, after meeting the criteria for promotions set by the University's Appointments and Promotions Board.

He got promoted to the position of Pro-Rector from 2005 to 2008, and to Rector from 2008 to 2012.

He is in the NDC race with ex-President John Mahama, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Kweku Rickets-Hagan and others.