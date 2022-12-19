Propaganda and war-mongering leaders will keep NDC in opposition – Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah told journalists that "The discerning Ghanaian knows the inside and out of Asiedu Nketia – the lies, propaganda, Fifi Kwetey's lies, and propaganda, war-mongering attitude of Asiedu Nketia, Ghanaians are going to reject them because they know them, they know their character, they know their attitude.

"How can you lead a political party into an election, you lose an election and you deliberately incite your party followers that you have won an election, you took them to the Supreme Court just to waste the time of the ordinary Ghanaian people, waste the time of the entire judiciary, bastardized them and you still want to come back and convince the ordinary Ghanaian that you are a better alternative for the people of Ghana, I beg to differ."

"Also, somebody like Fifi Kwetey, when he was then the Propaganda Secretary of the NDC during the days of 2008 thereabout under President Kufuor, he told a lie to the whole nation that President Kufuor has stolen the entire nation’s money and kept it in his house, it came out to be false and a lie.

"These lies, propaganda, and war-mongering leaders that the NDC has elected will continue to keep them in opposition for the rest of their lives, they will continue to remain in opposition because the Ghanaian people are obviously looking out for leadership that will change and manage the economy better and take them out of 'dumsor', leadership that can lead them in the midst of crisis," he added.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

With the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 v0tes.

Akamba polled 2,035 votes.

The rest had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).

Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.

The party held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles last weekend.

George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.

