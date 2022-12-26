Pulse Picks: Controversies that rocked Akufo-Addo’s government in 2022

Among the several such controversial issues was the first gentleman of the country being accused by a Canada-based Ghanaian woman, Evelyn Aidoo aka Serwaa Broni of sending national security operatives after her to rob and harass her because of fear that she might leak sensitive information about the president.

The woman resorted to media platforms to recount how she was brutally attacked allegedly at the behest of President Akufo-Addo, and dispossessed of her phone, among other things that breached her security.

According to her, she had an amorous relationship with the president, and as a result, had certain photos and videos that if leaked to the public, might damage his image.

Although the presidency and the government remain tightlipped on the allegations, some people called for the resignation of the president, saying he brought the name of the country into ignominy.

Travelling by expensive private jet:

It was in the same period that Serwa Broni’s allegations were making the headlines that it came to light that President Akufo-Addo had abandoned the presidential jet although it was in a good condition, to resort to flying expensive private jet that cost the taxpayer thousands of dollars per hour.

The member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made it a point to track the president’s travels by expensive private jets and kept feeding the public with his outrageous findings.

The presidency and government communicators however defended the extravagant presidential travels, alleging the presidential jet was not fit to carry Akufo-Addo abroad on long-distance journeys.

While the government claimed that the presidential jet was not in good condition, Ablakwa said the state-owned flight was being used to fly presidents of other African countries on long-distance journeys.

You can vote for the NDC if you like comment:

Also, a few months ago, Akufo-Addo was at the receiving end of harsh criticism following comments that were deemed to be the arrogance of power. One such comment was when he told some residents of Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region that he did not care about their concerns, and that if they liked they should vote for the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.

The residents had threatened to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections if their deplorable roads are not fixed.

The President's reaction to the concerns triggered outrage, with many people criticizing him severely amidst calls for his resignation.

The economic hardship and the hopelessness compelled Ghanaians including those in the Ashanti region, the biggest stronghold of the incumbent government to put aside politics and boo the president and his entourage wherever he went. It became so much of a trend that vice president Mahamudu Bawumia had his share when he visited this year’s Hogbetsotso festival celebration at Anloga, in the Volta region.

Abuse of Kirani Ayat’s copyright:

Another controversial issue that put the Akufo-Addo-led government in a bad light was the one involving the alleged copyright breach of a Ghanaian musician.

Kirani Ayat accused the government of using his work to promote Ghana to tourists without his consent or giving him due credit.

The said content was used by the president himself in a voiceover to promote the beyond the return programme without first obtaining the permission of the owner.

Many Ghanaians and analysts were unhappy about the development, with some urging the guy to take legal action against the government for compensation.