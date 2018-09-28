Pulse.com.gh logo
Punish NADMO official over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye


Last week, Dr. Bawumia donated food items including rice, sachet water, mattresses and cooking oil to the victims in the Wa and Sissala East municipalities.

  • Published:
Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has implored the government to punish the top National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) authorities involved in the expired food scandal.

He said some of the authorities have to lose their job over the embarrassment.

“It is a responsibility that they must execute to exact high standards of performance. This is a monumental embarrassment to the Vice President and by extension the government, and I think that in addressing the situation, they are picking on low level personalities. At the very least the Vice President’s brother in law is the number two man at NADMO", he said.

Ofosu-Kwakye said the decision to punish only “low-level officials” is unfair since other top officials were equally responsible for the incident.

READ ALSO: NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby

“There are people who are paid with the tax payers’ money, 998 of them at the presidency who are supposed to ensure that things run smoothly so it is not sufficient to punish low level officials at NADMO and leave middle level officials and even high level officials at NADMO and people at the Vice President’s office".

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised certain concerns, insisting some of the relief items had expired.

NADMO has already suspended its Upper West regional stores Manager, Hamid Sulemana, over last week’s incident.

NADMO explained that the expired cooking oil had been isolated at the warehouse in Wa awaiting authentication by the internal auditor, but said the loading boys erroneously picked six expired cooking oil and added them to the items.

