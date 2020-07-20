Quiz: If you were a political party, which one would you be?
Political parties gain control over the government by winning elections with candidates they officially sponsor or nominate for positions in government.
Which party's youth policy has been effective?
NDC
NPP
CPP
What are the symbols of the political parties in Ghana?
NDC - Umbrella
NPP - Elephant
CPP - Fowl
PNC - Coconut tree
Your campaign promise to vote in 2020?
One District One Factory
Free SHS
One village One dam
Can Ghana be compared to Malaysia in 10 years to come?
Yes
No
Maybe later
I don't think it's possible
Which party is best to achieve manifesto promises?
NDC
NPP
GUM
CPP
APC
Share your score:
