His polled 273 votes while Hamza Adam polled 401 to grab the party's ticket.

Conceding defeat on Facebook, the Kumbungu MP wrote: "We gave our best. Clearly it wasn't good enough. To God be the glory. We live to fight another day."

Full results

1-Dr Hamza Adam =401

2-Hon. Ras Mubarik =273

3- Mr Baba =81

Rejected =9