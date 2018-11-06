Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MP finally rides bicycle to Parliament over economic hardship

According to Ras Mubarak, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done very little to alleviate Ghanaians from the hardships Ghanaians are suffering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NDC MP rides bicycle to parliament over economic hardship play

NDC MP rides bicycle to parliament over economic hardship

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has finally embarked on his 17-km bicycle ride to parliament in protest to the high cost of living in the country.

He said from Tuesday, November 6, he will be taking a bicycle to Parliament as a way of protesting the harsh economic conditions under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE: NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes

He said "Riding a bicycle for 17km to parliament is to highlight the concerns of many Ghanaians who have had to complain about the rising cost of living in the country, who are struggling to make ends meet. And what we’re experiencing is far from what this administration promised the good people of Ghana. They promised us heaven on earth. Indeed, the president himself has admitted that times are hard, we expect that he will apologise to the good people of Ghana for taking us on a ride that has not seen the realisation of their pre-election promises.

play

 

"People are losing jobs and you can’t say that anyone who’s championing their cause is being a populist. As a representative of a people, if I can’t do something to highlight, to articulate, to showcase, to demonstrate that, indeed, I am representing people, then I have no business being in public service."

The prices of petroleum products have been on the rise in the country despite a reduction in the price of crude oil on the international market.

Currently, the cost of both petrol and diesel have risen by about 2.76 percent, with the former being sold for GH¢5.21 per litre.

READ MORE: Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't

Explaining further in an interview Accra-based Citi FM, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said the government has not done enough to show that it cares about the plight of Ghanaians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

