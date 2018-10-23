Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloe

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Jerry John Rawlings’ 19-year rule as president of Ghana was a complete “waste of time”, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said.

According to him, the country made very little strides during the ex-military leader’s tenure, despite him staying in power for almost two decades.

READ ALSO: Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Yamin

Speaking to the Politics&Power Magazine, the veteran politician said Rawlings disappointed the masses because he achieved virtually nothing whiles in power.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a founding father of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), further accused the ex-president of superintending upon corruption during his tenure.

“For a whole period of 19 years, during the rule of Jerry John Rawlings, I don’t really see what this country benefited, I must say,” he said.

“To me, it was a wasted time because if he had been able to achieve what he wanted to do, he would have been the first person to really transform this country to a higher level but nothing like that came.

“I mean, let’s face it, nothing. His tenure, rather, brew indiscipline and the corruption that he wanted to clear at that time, he was not able to do it. It’s gone worse now.”

READ ALSO: Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’

Whiles being critical of Rawlings’ tenure, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said he was impressed with what his successor, John Agyekum Kufour, did when he became president.

He explained that Kufour introduced an element of vision into the political scene which had been lacking in previous presidents.

“…He took over from a military leader, he had a lot of challenges. Once again, the economy was bad and he managed it nicely, I must say. Kufuor managed it nicely, I must and we got to a level that surprised a lot of people in the world so we all thought once we are now taking off, unfortunately, he had to leave office so one can say, even in the era of Kufuor there was an element of vision,” the veteran politician added.