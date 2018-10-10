Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’ documentary


Rawlings said history has been “re-hashed” and “re-cooked” to make him and other innocent people look guilty.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings has broken his silence on the documentary detailing the gruesome murder of three judges and a retired military officer which was aired on Joy News last week.

The documentary, titled “Who Killed the Judges?” was premiered last Tuesday to give all Ghanaians a fair idea of how things unfolded during the early 1980s.

Three judges and a retired military officer were abducted during curfew hours in 1982 and subsequently shot to death after challenging the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), then led by Rawlings.

The murdered judges were Cecilia Koranteng Addow, Poku Sarkodie and Kwadwo Adjei Agyapong.

A prominent member of the PNDC Amartey Kwei, was later found to have masterminded the murders after a trial and was subsequently executed by firing squad together with his accomplices.

However, certain quarters hold that some of the accomplices were left off the hook, especially after the PNDC reportedly rejected aspects of the Special Investigation Board (SIB) report which allegedly pointed to Capt. Kojo Tsikata as a master-minded to the crime.

Since the premier of the emotional documentary, many social and political commentators have had their say, but Rawlings has so far been tight-lipped.

However, the former president has now offered to speak, insisting history has been “re-hashed” and “re-cooked” to make him and other innocent people look guilty.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Rawlings maintained that all persons who partook in the gruesome murder of the judges were accordingly punished.

“We have re-hashed and re-cooked history to make innocent people look murderous. And in the next breadth, using the same name to endorse yourselves because Rawlings has said he is cultured (compared to his predecessors). This is vicious and callous political opportunism,” he stated.

He added that there was “swift” justice in the case, unlike that of the murder of the Ya Na and 39 of his elders whose killers are still yet to be apprehended.

Read Rawlings full statement below:

A whole documentary on the killing of the major and the judges.

An unfortunate tragedy that saw hard, swift justice done to the perpetrators unlike the organised assault and killings of the Ya Na and his 39 elders for which those perpetrators are yet to see justice. This is the fundamental difference – one group of four saw justice, the other group of close to 40 did not and has not!

We have re-hashed and re-cooked history to make innocent people look murderous. And in the next breadth, using the same name to endorse yourselves because Rawlings has said he is cultured (compared to his predecessors). This is vicious and callous political opportunism.

We cannot reduce the harm and pain caused families and the whole country by turning this matter into a political-media circus.

In the meantime, our party has lost a few too many thinkers and strategists to see things clearly. We fall for traps set easily. Rather than a focused fight to ward off this attempt to twist and manipulate the truth (which thankfully some started well) we are back to hang Rawlings because of the DG publications.

