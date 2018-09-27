Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio centre


Former President Jerry John Rawlings has been discharged following his admission at the Cardio centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A week ago, Mr. Rawlings was admitted at the Cardiothoracic Unit of Korle-Bu over a low blood count incident.

However, the office of the former president has now assured the general public that he is in “good health and is able to meet the demands of his daily routine activities”.

A statement signed by Rawlings’ Communication Director, Kobina Andoh Amoako, confirmed that he has since been discharged from the hospital.

It further stated that “the primary cause has since been detected and managed” by doctors.

The statement, however, denied reports that Rawlings was rushed to Korle-Bu, as published by some media houses.

“He was not rushed to the hospital as erroneously published in a newspaper on Wednesday, 26 September 2018,” it clarified.

According to the statement, Rawlings is fine, adding that no recommendation has been made for him to seek treatment outside the country.

“The Medical team who managed him have not recommended any further treatment outside the shores of Ghana.

“The former president has no immediate plans of seeking medical treatment outside the country. 

“The former President is grateful to all well-wishers who have called or sent messages of concern. He is also thankful to the doctors and nurses at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for their care during his stay at the hospital.”

