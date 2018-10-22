Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairman

Chairman Wontumi said Mahama changed the NDC's ideology into opacity, untrustworthiness and unaccountability.

  • Published:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken swipe at former President John Mahama and described him as a corrupt leader who has failed to live up to transparency, probity and accountability.

He said Mahama lost focus and shifted away from the ideologies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"John Mahama has a corrupt nature and failed to live up to transparency, probity, and accountability expectation," Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said.

He asked former President Jerry John Rawlings to stop Mahama from rebranding the party.

READ MORE: Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt

Mahama appealed to various branch executives of the NDC to rebrand and make the party attractive by building better and cordial relationships with the electorate.

He said the electorate would understand the party well if the branch executives reached out to the masses and sold the philosophies and ideologies upon which the NDC was founded as a social democratic party.

play

 

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Nkoranza as part of his five-day campaign visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region, the former President said the branch executives had enormous task to re-brand the NDC, uplift its image and prepare adequately for Election 2020.

But Chairman Wontumi said Mahama changed the NDC's ideology into opacity, untrustworthiness and unaccountability.

"I want to put on record that he doesn’t want former President Rawlings to judge him by this mantra and for this reason, wants to induce members of the party with money so that they would rebrand the NDC and take hold of it," he said.

READ MORE: 'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful

Bernard Antwi Bosiako alias Chairman Wontumi play

Bernard Antwi Bosiako alias Chairman Wontumi

 

He added: "Rawlings must sit up and stop Mahama from introducing that idea of rebranding the NDC. The NDC is a party that he (Rawlings) and his wife have toiled to establish. Mahama’s only contribution to the NDC, has been mammoth corruption. It is his nature to be incompetent and corrupt."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt
Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’ Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice' Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo
Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams

Recommended Videos

NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams
We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia
NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah



Top Articles

1 Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeatbullet
2 Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Campbullet
3 Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addobullet
4 Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'bullet
5 Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adamsbullet
6 Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’bullet
7 Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievementsbullet
8 NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahamabullet
9 Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corruptbullet
10 Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair -...bullet

Related Articles

Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corrupt
Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo
Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams
Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp
Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeat
EC to form committee to implement ROPAA
Disqualified NDC aspirant places injunction on upcoming election

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

EC to form committee to implement ROPAA
Disqualified NDC aspirant places injunction on upcoming election
NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador
Vote for me to scare the NPP - Mahama to NDC delegates
Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo
X
Advertisement