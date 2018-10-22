Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairman

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken swipe at former President John Mahama and described him as a corrupt leader who has failed to live up to transparency, probity and accountability.

He said Mahama lost focus and shifted away from the ideologies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"John Mahama has a corrupt nature and failed to live up to transparency, probity, and accountability expectation," Antwi-Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has said.

He asked former President Jerry John Rawlings to stop Mahama from rebranding the party.

Mahama appealed to various branch executives of the NDC to rebrand and make the party attractive by building better and cordial relationships with the electorate.

He said the electorate would understand the party well if the branch executives reached out to the masses and sold the philosophies and ideologies upon which the NDC was founded as a social democratic party.

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Nkoranza as part of his five-day campaign visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region, the former President said the branch executives had enormous task to re-brand the NDC, uplift its image and prepare adequately for Election 2020.

But Chairman Wontumi said Mahama changed the NDC's ideology into opacity, untrustworthiness and unaccountability.

"I want to put on record that he doesn’t want former President Rawlings to judge him by this mantra and for this reason, wants to induce members of the party with money so that they would rebrand the NDC and take hold of it," he said.

He added: "Rawlings must sit up and stop Mahama from introducing that idea of rebranding the NDC. The NDC is a party that he (Rawlings) and his wife have toiled to establish. Mahama’s only contribution to the NDC, has been mammoth corruption. It is his nature to be incompetent and corrupt."