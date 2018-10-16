Rawlings will never be a hero - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that former President Jerry John Rawlings lacks integrity.

He said Rawlings has committed a lot of atrocities for anyone to see him as a hero.

The maverick politician made these comments on a recent documentary by Joy News titled: "Who killed the Judges".

“His ideologies were full of hatred and envy. Our wounds are still not healed; he did so many wicked things. I will never Rawlings as a hero. I don’t care about those who see him as a hero,” he said.

The documentary chronicles the murder of some three High Court judges and a retired army officer during Rawlings regime.

Rawlings has, however, denied his involvement or any knowledge of the murder of the judges.

Preaching his innocence at a forum in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, the ex-President said if he was bloodthirsty, the best opportunity to have silenced his critics was in 1979 when the people shouted let the blood flow.

But Kennedy Agyapong thinks otherwise. He said all the socio-economic problems Ghana is encountering today can be traced to the bad foundation Mr Rawlings’ laid during his 19-year rule.

To him, former president Rawlings moved Ghana backwards during their tenure in office.



He also claimed that the Rawlings era killed entrepreneurial skills in Ghanaians.