Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the inability of the government to pay contractors is having a negative effect on many sectors of the economy.

He said the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) invested heavily in public works by paying contractors and government suppliers, thereby increasing money circulation in the local economy.

Addressing NDC delegates of Nhyiaeso constituency at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day flagbearership campaign tour, Mr. Mahama questioned why the government has refused to honour its financial obligations to contractors, despite owing them huge sums of money.

Referencing the claim by the immediate-past President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi, in the famous Number 12 investigative documentary that the Akufo-Addo government will make NDC contractors money rot, Mr. Mahama said that statement by the good friend of President Akufo-Addo cannot be taken lightly, particularly as the government continues to refuse to pay some contractors.

Mr. Mahama noted that the decision not to pay the contractors has led to thousands of people losing their jobs in the construction sector and has also negatively affected the banking industry.

He said the NPP government has no solution to Ghana’s problems and people are now looking up to the NDC to work hard to win the 2020 elections and save them from the economic hardship inflicted by the government’s policies.