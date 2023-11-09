He said former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have nothing new to offer the country.
Reject Mahama and Bawumia in 2024 – Alan Kyeremanten call on Ghanaians
Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an Independent Presidential candidate and founder of Movement for Change (MFC) has called on Ghanaians to reject the two main parties in the 2024 general elections.
Speaking to a mass gathering of volunteers as part of his orientation programme in Accra, Alan Cash, as the former Trade and Industry Minister is popularly known, questioned what new ideas Mahama and Bawumia, the presidential candidates respectively for NDC and NPP, are bringing to Ghanaians.
Mr Kyerematen said Ghana needs somebody with fresh ideas and a new way of doing things for sustained development.
He encouraged the youth, as future leaders of the country, as well as Ghanaians of all walks of life, to join his MFC train to help bring about the needed change for the betterment of the country in the 2024 General Election.
“What new things are they bringing to the table? What is it that they wanted to do and couldn’t do in their time in power? They have nothing special or new apart to offer from the old format of running government”, Alan told cheering volunteers at the orientation programme.
He detailed his plans for Ghana and why a third force in Ghana’s geopolitical space was necessary.
The orientation programme attracted over 150,000 volunteers who offered to join the MFC and it showcased the determination of the new movement to wrestle power in the 2024 elections.
Mr. Kyeremanten recently said John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be no match for him in the next elections.
While congratulating Vice President Bawumia on his selection as the NPP’s flagbearer, Kyerematen asserted that this outcome was widely expected. He pointed out that the electoral process appeared to have been strategically and tactically tilted in favour of a specific candidate, as reflected in the results of the primaries.
