He said the opposition party has nothing to offer Ghanaians and they will cancel most of the good policies by the ruling government should they win.

Citing the teacher and nursing trainee allowances that were canceled under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Dr. Bawumia said the next NDC government will do the same thing on Free SHS.

“Today, John Mahama says he wants to come back. Can we trust him with free SHS?” he queried.

“The person who said it wouldn’t work, that we can’t do it; you cannot trust him with free SHS. The only person you can trust is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He dreamt it, he visioned it, and he made it happen”, the Vice President said.

According to him, “When we gave John Mahama the chance, what did he do to teacher trainee allowance? He cancelled it. We gave him the chance, what did he do to nurse trainee allowance? He cancelled it. What did he do to Arabic teachers allowance? He cancelled it. So, what will he do to free SHS? He will cancel it”.

Dr. Bawumia, who is on a campaign tour of the Northern Region has been urging the people to vote massively for the NPP in December to continue to enjoy more development.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“We are a government that is thinking about the people, the poverty of our people and to bring in policies that will uplift our people from poverty”, Dr Bawumia told the people of Saboba in the Northern Region where he has been touring.

“And that is why”, he noted, President Nana Akufo-Addo, when he was a candidate, “said he was going to build a Ghana that was going to be inclusive of everybody – north, south, east and west.”

“We’re building a government with policies that will include everybody. He said he was going to bring free SHS".