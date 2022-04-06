Resign honourably before we table a motion to sack you – NPP MP to Adwoa Safo

Hon. Baafi, who is also a member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament said the Majority might be forced to file a motion to expel her from Parliament.

“For me, she has not conducted herself well,” the New Juaben South MP told Media General‘s Komla Klutse in an interview.

“And her political ratings now automatically will come down because people are not satisfied, especially members of the Majority caucus are not happy with her.

“And so I think she should take the decision and that she shouldn’t sit down for any person in leadership or in caucus to table a motion for her to be expelled from the party or to be pushed out.”

Adwoa Safo and other two NPP MPs namely Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey have been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament by the Speaker.

According to the Speaker, they have absented themselves from Parliament for over 15 days without permission.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka said the decision of the Speaker is unilateral.

He said if the Speaker’s decision is allowed to stand, it will set a dangerous precedence which can be used by a “dictator speaker” in future to hurt lawmakers.