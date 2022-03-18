‘Resign if you can't do the job’ - Adwoa Safo told

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Adwoa Safo cannot hold government business to ransom. “She should bow her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.”

“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair,” he told JoyNews on Friday, March 18.

“…I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said his countless efforts to reach Adwoa Safo lately, have been fruitless.

the Gender Minister who has been on leave since August 31, 2021

“To that end, if you are not doing that, it is an indictment on you…if you know that you cannot prosecute that agenda, you might as well bow out honourably. There is a limit to what we can do,” the Majority Chief Whip fumed.