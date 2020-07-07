Mould-Iddrisu said she was appalled by the comments made by the NPP spokesperson on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after she was announced as the running mate of John Mahama.

She told Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, July 7 that she was taken aback by the comments made by Yaw Buaben Asamoa.

“I was surprised,” she stated, claiming she did not expect that to come out from the lawyer and law maker.

Buaben Asamoah has said that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously”.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu

This, the former Attorney General, did not take kindly to, demanding an immediate retraction from the Adentan Constituency Member of Parliament.

“I will call upon him to retract his statement.”

She emphasized that all within the NDC are “proud” and “elated” about Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination and she is an ideal role model for many.