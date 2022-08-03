Return all assets belonging to the party – Former NPP executives instructed

In a memo copied to the media, the General Secretary said some of the past executives are still in possession of party properties like cars.

According to him, the Steering Committee directed that all assets still in possession of former executives “should be returned to the respective regional and constituency party Executive Committees.”

“The unavailability of these assets has rendered the newly elected executives of the Party handicapped in the performance of their duties, which development is adversely impacting the conduct of party activities.”

Pulse Ghana

The General Secretary disclosed that for a successful retrieval of the assets the newly elected regional executives will be in charge of recoveries from former constituency executives while the National Treasurer will supervise the regional level.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong also explained that “as has been the norm, executives are permitted to use assets of the party but cannot assume ownership of the same upon leaving office.