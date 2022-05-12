Return to the University of Ghana Business School for remedial — Bawumia mocks Asiedu Nketia

He made this known while delivering an address at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He said "Ladies and gentlemen, it is a great pleasure to be here today, representing the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at this major celebration. I am here as one of you, having been an academic myself, including teaching at a business school, in my previous life.

"I share in your joy because sixty years of continuous operation that has produced prominent people in Ghana and the world of business is not a small feat. I think you should be very proud of yourselves for being trailblazers of this institution."

"It was like a who is who in Ghana. Even Asiedu Nketia was part of it. But in his case, Dean, we may have to let him come back for remedial classes," he stated.

He congratulated the school for its strides over the years, despite the difficulties that confront it, "due to the resource inadequacy, coupled with the high expectations of stakeholders."

He added: "the educational terrain is also fast becoming turbulent, and I believe there is the need for the premier business school in Ghana, to show leadership in this endeavour of providing management education.