Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that corruption in the country has reduced under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In the last 20 months, the NPP government has faced some scandals, including extortion allegations against the Energy Minister, the presidency and the Trade Ministry.

However, the President believes his government has fought off corruption very well since coming into office.

According to him, his government has managed to make Ghana a country where massive corruption is no longer a reality.

President Akufo-Addo made the statement at the Asutifi South, Asutifi North, Asunafo North and Asunafo South constituencies, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region.

“The rot and corruption are gradually reducing in Ghana. We are no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale- that is no longer a part of the reality of Ghana today,” he said.

Nana Addo went on to take a swipe at the man opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying they have no campaign message against him.

According to him, he will shame his critics by accomplishing most of his campaign promises at the end of his four-year mandate.

“To those who say they are still not seeing anything, they should wait and watch me. By the end of the four years, they will have nothing to say. They will acknowledge that we came to work for the development of Ghana.

“One by one we are keeping our promises. Free SHS is now a reality. In September this year, the Free SHS policy will cover new entrants, in addition to those who will then be in SHS 2. By September 2019, it will cover all students in Senior High Schools across the country. Teacher and nursing trainees are also receiving their allowances. We have also retired a large chunk of the NHIS debt left by my predecessor, and the NHIS is working,” Nana Addo added.