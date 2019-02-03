The Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the delay in passing the Right to Information Bill (RTI) was as a result of its financial burden.

He said parliament has the right to postpone the implementation of a bill which has financial implication.

The majority leader observed that the 2019 budget did not make any provision for the bill should it be passed into law.



The financial burden of he bill, he said, include the creation of information offices in all Ministries, Departments, Agencies and public offices.

“Parliament has the power to postpone the implementation of any legislation that is looking at the circumstances," he said.

He continued: "This RTI is going to have new financial handling; the 2019 budget did not make any provision for it.

"The government needs to put its house together. We need to have information offices in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies and public offices. It comes with huge financial implications.

"The plenary powers of parliament to postpone the operations of any law for good course is recognized by the constitution."

The RTI bill is expected to be passed by parliament as the house resumes sitting.

According to the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the amendments needed for the bill to be passed into law has been completed pending parliamentary approval.

“Those of us in Parliament who are following the RTI Bill clause by clause are excited at the progress that it is making,” he said.

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Recently the Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) condemned parliament and the New Patriotic Party over how they have dealt with the RTI Bill describing their conduct as extremely disappointing and deeply embarrassing.