Sack Agric Minister because he has run out of ideas — Kofi Akpaloo tells Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has doubted the ability of Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to manage the government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

He argued the sector minister has run out of ideas to add any progress to the development of the agricultural sector.

"There was a major problem with the prices of the raw materials, especially maize and soybean. Maize for instance went up by 100% and then wheat and soybean all went up. Why must we import frozen chicken and maize whiles we can grow some in Ghana?" he asked.

"President Akufo-Addo has relieved him of his post," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Angel FM.

He further revealed that the minister for Agriculture has disobeyed the president’s directives to them to save the local poultry industry.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has often touted the progress of the planting for food and jobs programme alluding to the feat it has achieved.

This, he said, is a complete misapplication of the subsidies.

He believes it would only be proper if the sector minister is relieved of his position.

