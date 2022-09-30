Sack Agric Minister because he has run out of ideas — Kofi Akpaloo tells Nana Addo

"There was a major problem with the prices of the raw materials, especially maize and soybean. Maize for instance went up by 100% and then wheat and soybean all went up. Why must we import frozen chicken and maize whiles we can grow some in Ghana?" he asked.

"President Akufo-Addo has relieved him of his post," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Angel FM.

He further revealed that the minister for Agriculture has disobeyed the president’s directives to them to save the local poultry industry.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has often touted the progress of the planting for food and jobs programme alluding to the feat it has achieved.

This, he said, is a complete misapplication of the subsidies.