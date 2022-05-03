He said "Those directly responsible for the economic crisis must bear responsibility, and it is inconceivable that the Minister of Finance [Ken Ofori-Atta] remains at the post. Having presided over the worst economic meltdown in Ghana’s recent history, the president must, as a matter of urgency and without further delay relive the Minister of Finance of his position."
Sack Ken Ofori-Atta and dissolve the economic management team — Mahama tells Nana Addo
Former President John Mahama has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for plunging Ghana into an economic crisis.
Addressing the nation on the theme 'Ghana At A Crossroads' on Monday, May 2, 2022, Mahama said beyond the economic mismanagement, hardships, unemployment, and other forms of misrule exhibited by the NPP government, Ghana is deeply worrying issues of high-handedness, intolerance for criticism and outright abuse of the rights of citizens deemed to be critical of the government.
He stated that youth unemployment is leading to social deviance with a significant uptick in armed robbery, kidnapping, fraud, scamming, and ritual murders.
"Millions of Ghanaian youth with higher education, are trapped in the situation of a permanent purgatory with no clear indication that they can obtain gainful employment before they turn 60 years and retire from unemployment. Yet the President continues to fritter away the taxpayer’s precious money on a luxurious chartered flight and other wasteful engagements," he noted.
Mahama also took a swipe at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the head of the economic management team.
He urged the government to dissolve the current economic management team and reconstitute a new one to help bring economic respite to Ghanaians.
"Ghana's economy ranks among the worst managed in the world. It is characterised by unsustainable public debt due to an unprecedented fiscal deficit, comparatively high and still rising inflation, a rapidly depreciating currency, spiraling cost of doing business, the ever-rising cost of living, high level of corruption, abuse of civil and human liberties, and a general loss of investor confidence.
"Having supervised the worst public debt build-up, debt to GDP ratio, and the worst crisis in the world, ever-rising inflation, unprecedented crisis, the current head of the economic management team [Dr. Bawumia] has clearly fallen from his ivory tower as a self-styled economic messiah to a poster boy and his leadership or the EMT is no longer tenable," Mahama noted.
