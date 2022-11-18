Sacked Ministers must declare their assets — Dr. Kwakye

The Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550) mandates every public office holder whose remuneration is equal to that of a Director in the Civil Service, to declare his assets.

Dr. Kwakye's comments come following the latest exposé by Anas titled 'Galamsey Economy' that indicted the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Adu Boahen in the exposé is alleged of peddling and using the name of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to receive bribes from investors.

He alleged that Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

Dr. Kwakye in a Twitter post said "All those resigning from office or being sacked must be made to declare their assets before they leave and this must be compared with the declaration when they assumed office. OSP, over to you."

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into corruption allegations leveled against Charles Adu Boahen.