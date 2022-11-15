Sacking Adu Boahen meaningless unless it is linked to resignation of Ofori-Atta — MP

He alleged that Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

"You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that's fine.

"He's not really, he's not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.

He added that an investor must also consider opportunities for the siblings of the Vice President for his full support, apart from the $200,000 appearance fee token to him.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, terminated Adu Boahen's appointment over the exposé.

Pulse Ghana

Davis Opoku Ansah reacting to the dismissal of Adu Boahen said it is not enough adding that the Finance Ministry needs a total overhaul.

In a Facebook post, the Mpraeso MP who doubles as the deputy ranking member of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said the data bankers should be taken from the Ministry, implying that persons known to have links with the financial services firm, Databank, but now engaged at the Finance Ministry, should be relieved of their jobs.

Pulse Ghana

"The sacking of Charles Adu Boahen is meaningless unless it is linked to the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta and the total liberation of the finance ministry from data Bankers," he stated.