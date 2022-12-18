He maintains to be in office as communications officer for the NDC after a successful run for the office at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Sammy Gyamfi retained as NDC’s Communication Officer
Sammy Gyamfi has been retained as the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he contested unopposed.
Sammy Gyamfi who has held the position for the last four years was a former spokesperson for the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and a member of the Ashanti Regional Communications Team of the party.
He has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios.
He was President of the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the year 2011 to 2012.
Mr. Ofosu Ampofo had earlier stated that the new crop of elected executives will confidently help in unseating the NPP administration come in the 2024 general elections.
