Sammy Gyamfi retained as NDC’s Communication Officer

Sammy Gyamfi who has held the position for the last four years was a former spokesperson for the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and a member of the Ashanti Regional Communications Team of the party.

He has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios.

He was President of the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the year 2011 to 2012.