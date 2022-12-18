ADVERTISEMENT
Sammy Gyamfi retained as NDC’s Communication Officer

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sammy Gyamfi has been retained as the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he contested unopposed.

He maintains to be in office as communications officer for the NDC after a successful run for the office at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Sammy Gyamfi who has held the position for the last four years was a former spokesperson for the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and a member of the Ashanti Regional Communications Team of the party.

He has represented the interest of the NDC at various levels, from the student front to Regional and National portfolios.

He was President of the Tertiary Education Network (TEIN) of the NDC at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from the year 2011 to 2012.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo had earlier stated that the new crop of elected executives will confidently help in unseating the NPP administration come in the 2024 general elections.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
