Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa adjudged one of the Best Performing MPs for the year 2021

The vociferous lawmaker has been using his status to advocate against human rights violations both home and abroad over the years.

One of the things he is well noted for in Ghana is the fight against the profligate use of state resources by the government and its officials. He has taken advantage of his position as an MP to drag government officials to parliament many times to answer questions concerning the use of state resources that he finds questionable.

Aside from the above-mentioned, Mr Ablakwa has warmed the hearts of not only his constituents but many Ghanaians, including even his political opponents with the plethora of human-centred initiatives he has delivered to his constituents.

The young politician has dominated news headlines in the year 2021 for various advocacy works including his incessant registering of displeasure about President Akufo-Addo’s chattering of luxurious private jets at high costs to the poor taxpayer for his foreign travels while the presidential jet remains in good condition and fit for his use.

It is not surprising that one of the reputable media houses in the country and its audiences have noticed his exceptional performance over the period and conferred this honour on him.

Mr Ablakwa himself took to his Facebook page to accept the recognition and express his gratitude.

“Thank you, listeners and management of Asempa FM.,

“I am sincerely humbled by this recognition.

“It is the impact and legacy of our work that inspires us, however, your genuine feedback and objective appraisal is always a welcome impetus.

“For God and Ghana,” he wrote on his social media pages to caption the recognition certificate.

The recognition certificate has also been uploaded to the Facebook page of The Parliamentary Forum.