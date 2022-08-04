Scrap the e-levy, fuel taxes to reduce hardship on Ghanaians – NDC call on Akufo-Addo

Addressing the press in Accra, the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said the controversial e-levy and petroleum taxes should go.

“Cost of living today is unbearable, leading to many individuals and households going hungry, broken marriages and many falling further below the poverty line”.

The party demanded “the immediate repeal of the obnoxious and counterproductive E-levy Act of 1.5% on momo and other electronic transactions.”

“The immediate repeal of the punitive COVID-19 levy of 1% on the VAT Flat Rate and the National Health Insurance Levy.

“The immediate scrapping of crippling fuel taxes such as the Special Petroleum Tax that has outlived its usefulness, the needless Sanitation Levy (“BORLA” tax ), and the new Energy Sector Levy of 20 pesewas per liter of diesel and Petrol and 18 pesewas per kilogram of LPG”.

The NDC also reiterated its call for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

“First on this list is without doubt the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who has proven to be an unmitigated disaster when it comes to economic management. President Akufo-Addo’s cousin has run down our economy through excessive borrowings that his personal company Databank profits from”, Sammy Gyamfi said.