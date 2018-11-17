Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


See all the people vying for positions in NDC

Sixty five aspirants are vying for various positions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls today to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

Sixty five aspirants are vying for various positions.

READ MORE:“My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo

About 8,500 delegates across the country have converge at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the party for victory in 2020.

Positions such as national chairman, vice chairmen, general secretary, deputy general secretaries, national organiser, deputy national organisers, communications officer, deputy communications officers, national executive committee members and the Zongo Caucus coordinator are up for grabs.

Below are all people vying for various positions

Chairman

The current chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is not seeking re-election leaving the chairmanship position open.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu, former General Secretary of the party, Hudu Yahaya, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, former Director of Elections and a vice chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and former Member of the Council of State, Danny Annang are all vying for the position.

Vice Chairmen

Amadu Sorogho, Said Sinare, Lawyer Adu Yeboah, Sherry Ayittey, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama, Dr Kwame Ampofo, Awudu Azorka, Kojo Adu-Asare and Seth Ohene are contesting for the National Vice chairmanship positions.

General Secretary

Asiedu Nketia is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho.

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Peter Boamah Otokonor, David Kwaku Worwui-Brown, Kojo Adu Asare, George Lawson, Abdullah Farakhan, Nii Dodoo Dodoo, Kale Cezar, Ephram Nii Tan Sackey and Evans Amoo are vying for the deputy general secretary slot.

READ MORE:  “Mahama has no solutions to Ghana’s problems” - Nana Addo

National Organiser

Former National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal; a National Vice Chairperson, Anita Desoso and Communications Director, Solomon Nkansah, Mahdi Gibrilll and Akamba Joshua Hamidu, who enjoys the support of John Mahama, would slug it out.

Communications Director

Delegates would also choose between Sammy Gyamfi and deputy national communications officer, Fred Agbenyo, for the National Communications Officer position.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash Mahama denies "fake" cheques after accused of doling out cash
NDC elects national executives today NDC elects national executives today
Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections Sammy Awuku endorses Joshua Akamba for national organizer position ahead of NDC elections
Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act
Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe Kennedy Agyapong attacks Franklin Cudjoe
2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs 2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Related Articles

President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
Election 2016 “My campaign has always been on issues” - Nana Addo
Election 2016 “Mahama has no solutions to Ghana’s problems” - Nana Addo
Election 2016 “Mahama and NDC have no vision for Ghana” – Nana Addo
1 District 1-Factory Controversy “Ignore the skeptics” – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
Election 2016 “I will not vote” - Charlotte Osei
Election 2016 “I will lead Ghana’s revolution if elected” - Nana Addo
Election 2016 “Every gov’t undertakes infrastructural dev’t” – Alan Kyerematen
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC

Politics

300 cops for NDC congress
Former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption Daniel Batidam
Special Prosecutor's office "needless waste of resources" – Batidam
We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC
This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government
X
Advertisement