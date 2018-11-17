news

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) goes to the polls today to elect executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

Sixty five aspirants are vying for various positions.

READ MORE:“My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo

About 8,500 delegates across the country have converge at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the party for victory in 2020.

Positions such as national chairman, vice chairmen, general secretary, deputy general secretaries, national organiser, deputy national organisers, communications officer, deputy communications officers, national executive committee members and the Zongo Caucus coordinator are up for grabs.

Below are all people vying for various positions

Chairman

The current chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is not seeking re-election leaving the chairmanship position open.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu, former General Secretary of the party, Hudu Yahaya, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, former Director of Elections and a vice chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and former Member of the Council of State, Danny Annang are all vying for the position.

Vice Chairmen

Amadu Sorogho, Said Sinare, Lawyer Adu Yeboah, Sherry Ayittey, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, Alhaji Sumaila Mahama, Dr Kwame Ampofo, Awudu Azorka, Kojo Adu-Asare and Seth Ohene are contesting for the National Vice chairmanship positions.

General Secretary

Asiedu Nketia is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho.

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Peter Boamah Otokonor, David Kwaku Worwui-Brown, Kojo Adu Asare, George Lawson, Abdullah Farakhan, Nii Dodoo Dodoo, Kale Cezar, Ephram Nii Tan Sackey and Evans Amoo are vying for the deputy general secretary slot.

READ MORE: “Mahama has no solutions to Ghana’s problems” - Nana Addo

National Organiser

Former National Organiser, Yaw Boateng Gyan, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal; a National Vice Chairperson, Anita Desoso and Communications Director, Solomon Nkansah, Mahdi Gibrilll and Akamba Joshua Hamidu, who enjoys the support of John Mahama, would slug it out.

Communications Director

Delegates would also choose between Sammy Gyamfi and deputy national communications officer, Fred Agbenyo, for the National Communications Officer position.