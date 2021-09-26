He was nearly sent to the great beyond by some youth over the appointment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee for the municipal chief executive position, Louis Kwabena Agyepong.
Sefwi Wiawso: NPP Chairman nearly lynched over Nana Addo's MCE nominee
It took a timely intervention from some executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region to save its constituency chairman known as Kwarteng from being lynched.
The aggrieved youth said the Chairman and other executives failed to stand their ground for their preferred choice who they said have sacrificed enough for the party.
The irate youth hooted at the party chairman and threatened to deal with him.
This nearly resulted in a fracas between the youths and the Chairman who has to be whisked away to escape beatings from the angry youth.
Some were heard chanting "we should beat him."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh