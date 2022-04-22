Serwaa Broni's allegations: NPP not bothered over petition against Nana Addo — Obiri Boahen

The matter has generated heated discussions on social media and the Minority in Parliament has hinted at plans to take legal action against the President.

Three Ghanaian citizens petitioned Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The petitioners, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko, and Stephen Kwabena Attuh, said Serwaa Broni alleging that the Presidency initiated an attack on her is a serious offence.

They said the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to "human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…" as well as "…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute."

The three, in their petition, indicated that they draw their motivation for the petition from Article 41 (a), (b), and (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to uphold and defend the Constitution.

Pulse Ghana

But Obiri Boahen said they will wait for the outcome of the petition before Parliament.

"Let's respect the august House that is why members of Parliament are called Honorable. Let’s not do anything to undermine the integrity of that House. Let’s all wait patiently and listen for what the august House will do.