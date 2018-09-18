Seth Terkper appointed lecturer at UGBS

news

Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper, has been handed a role as part-time lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Mr. Terkper took to Twitter on Monday to announce his new appointment, where he will be lecturing students on Public Policy.

He said he was excited about his new role as a part-time lecturer, adding that he is already looking forward to getting started.

“I have just been appointed a part-time lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School. Looking forward to exciting interactions during my Public Policy lectures. In 2017, I did same as a Corporate Executive in residence at UGBS similar to a visiting lecturer,” he posted on Twitter.

Mr. Terkper has many years of experience in the financial sector, having worked with organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He served as Ghana’s Financial Minister between 2013 and 2017 under the John Mahama government.

Before then, Mr. Terkper has also served a Deputy Finance Minister when the late Prof John Evans.A Mills was president.

Seth Terkper obtained his first degree in Business Communication from the University of Cape Coast and also holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Kennedy School, Havard University.

He worked as a chartered accountant, before becoming Financial Minister.