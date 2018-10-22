Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Show us results of your 110 ministers - IDEG to Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have been under a lot of scrutinies for the record number of ministers under his regime.

play

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), has tasked President Akufo-Addo to justify his appointment of 110 ministers.

He said the President should show the results he has achieved so far for selecting a higher number of appointees.

“110 Ministers, I do not think they’ve given the President the results he needs. If they have results to show, they should make it public so we are all updated,” he said.



The President despite criticisms from Ghanaians and civil society groups maintained that he needed the huge number of appointees to deliver on the promises he made Ghanaians.

“We have a problem and what is the best way? It is better to have men and women capable of serving the nation’s interests and to work to grow the economy… If I succeed, you will soon find out that the brouhaha is nothing compared to the success."

Mr. Emmanuel Akwetey-IDEG play

Mr. Emmanuel Akwetey-IDEG

(Alice Adu/pulse Ghana)

 

Dr. Akwetey also said the various anti-graft agencies need more support from the Akufo-Addo government in order to make meaningful headway.

“I want to see the Criminal Justice system strengthened. The way we change IGPs and co should change. The Special Prosecutor, Auditor General among others will want to work more but they are not empowered to do so,” the IDEG boss said.

