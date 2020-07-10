According to the NDC, the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is not the main reason the students are in school but for the voter registration.

Addressing a press conference in Accra today, the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the reopening was part of an ”illegal scheme” orchestrated by the ruling NPP to have the students register.

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

“We (the NDC) remind the EC that according to C.I. 91 they are required to gazette a designated polling centre for 21 days. In the absence of that, any so-called registration centre, be it in a school or elsewhere is illegal,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah said.

“It is true that the EC was quick to refer to their mandate as prescribed by CI 91 but they conveniently left out portions of the same CI that compels them to gazette for a dened number of days.