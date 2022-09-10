SIM re-registration: Don't pay the self-service app fee, it's illegal - Minority to Ghanaians

The Sagnarigu Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, who doubles as the Ranking Member of the Communications Committee, said this while addressing a press conference.

In view of this, he has called on the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to as a matter of urgency ensure the National Communications Authority (NCA) halts the charges.

The Deputy Ranking Member and Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, added that Mrs Owusu-Ekuful has ignored all the suggestions to make the transition easier and smooth.

He bemoaned that the minister is unnecessarily punishing Ghanaians because of the process.

Mr George noted that he cannot fathom how Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expects people in remote areas where there may be no network to be able to use the App.

“The Minister is quick to enforce sanctions on Ghanaians by deadlines but the Minister herself failed to meet the August 2 deadline for the roll-out of the App by 24 days," he siad.