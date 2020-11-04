The Association said this effort will help the NDC win the presidency on December 7 which will be good for the business.

According to a statement by the Association, the decision to rally behind NDC’s John Mahama was informed by the abysmal performance of the ruling party NPP and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the fight against illegal mining.

“We have committed one thousand two hundred (1,200) pickup vehicles at the full expense of the NCSSMAG to touch base with at least one million non-member small scale miners at their various mining sites to sell to them the message of the NDC,” they said.

In the statement signed by the President of the Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah he described the NPP’s years declared for the fight against all forms of small scale mining as “two bad years of the ban” adding that the government rendered them hopeless, saddled with debts, broke their homes and sent many of its members to the grave.

Galamsey

The said to ensure a hundred percent vote from their members across the country, the small-scale miners association revealed that it will visit at least 1 million sites across the country dubbed “OPERATION VISIT 1 MILLION SITES”.

The association continued that, on the election day of December 7, it would also make available a number of vehicles and set up a task force to assist its members and their households to go out in their numbers to vote for the NDC to ensure the victory that would rescue the mining sector from the looting under the Nana Addo-led government.