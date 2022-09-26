Social media users blast Agya Koo for comparing Nana Addo with Nkrumah

In an interview in Kumasi, the popular actor said the communications department of the government is not propagating the good works of the President enough.

In his opinion, Nana Addo has accomplished more than any other President the country has had during the Fourth Republic, hence it is important to emphasize this.

"Akufo-Addo's administration is the only one that has worked hard and kept its promises. Kufour took action. He made us value the concept of majority rule. I travel extensively throughout this country and have witnessed the enormous improvement in the person, thus I wonder why Communicators are failing to project.

"Although Ghanaians sometimes offend me, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"If you know history, you'll realize Kwame Nkrumah didn't accomplish anything," Agya Koo stated.

A section of Ghanaian social media users have expressed gross disappointment in Agya Koo for comparing the achievements chalked by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with Nana Addo coupled with the current economic hardship and the rising cost of fuel together with the general increase in the cost of living in the country.

Some asked if the veteran actor has a mental problem.

