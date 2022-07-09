He said: "No one in politics is remotely indispensable."
Social media users call for Nana Addo's resignation as UK prime minister resigns
Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as the prime minister after less than three years.
He thanked the millions of people who voted Conservative at the last election, and said the reason he fought so long to remain in office was that "I thought it was my job, my duty, and my obligation to you."
There has been intense pressure on Ghana's President to quit over the waves of economic hardship coupled with the rising cost of fuel and the general increase in the cost of living in the country.
Social media users have demanded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resigns as well.
A convener of the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker Vormawor in a Twitter post said Ghanaians must hit the street on August 4, 2022, and demand the resignation of Nana Addo.
