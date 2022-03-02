RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Some gov't officials hatching plans to arrest Atuguba over coup comment – Solidare forum

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Executive Director of Solidare Government Forum, a civil society organisation, Benjamin Essuman has disclosed that some government officials are hatching plans to arrest the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Akongburo Atuguba over his recent comments that the current economic situation in the country could trigger a coup.

Prof Raymond Akongburo Atuguba
Speaking at a forum held by Solidare Ghana on the economy on Monday, February 28, 2022, Atuguba said the current economic situation could trigger a coup.

According to him, "We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral Ph.D. student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.

"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s Ph.D. thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.

"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic."

But the Executive Director for Solidare, Benjamin Essuman indicated that persons in government are hatching plans to arrest Atuguba.

He said: "The Professor indeed made a harmless call to nationalism and sacrifice to save the broken Ghanaian economy."

"It is therefore unfortunate that persons who are known to wield so much power around the President will use various mediums in a brazen attempt to sully the reputation of this legal luminary and thereby inspire their notorious party members to twist the import of Prof. Atuguba's message and go further to make false claims against him.

"We hope that the twisted mental processes that have misled people within the corridors of power to call for the arrest of the Professor, will be silenced quickly, by the men and women in government who appreciate the importance of intellectualism as an element of discourse within our democratic ecosystem," he stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

