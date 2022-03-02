Some gov't officials hatching plans to arrest Atuguba over coup comment – Solidare forum

According to him, "We do not want a coup in this country yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one on our hands very soon. A former colleague doctoral Ph.D. student wrote his dissertation also on Ghana.

"He now teaches at a War College in the US. Whilst my topic was on the Ghana Police, his topic was on the Ghana military.

"Naturally, our paths intersected and we have remained friends since. My friend’s Ph.D. thesis was on the topic ‘Why certain coups succeed and why others fail;’ his case study was Ghana.

"My current assessment that Ghana may be ripe for a coup partly springs from the knowledge I gained from accompanying my friend through part of his doctoral research on this topic."

But the Executive Director for Solidare, Benjamin Essuman indicated that persons in government are hatching plans to arrest Atuguba.

He said: "The Professor indeed made a harmless call to nationalism and sacrifice to save the broken Ghanaian economy."

"It is therefore unfortunate that persons who are known to wield so much power around the President will use various mediums in a brazen attempt to sully the reputation of this legal luminary and thereby inspire their notorious party members to twist the import of Prof. Atuguba's message and go further to make false claims against him.