According to him, the self-centredness of some leaders of the party is drawing the NDC backwards.

Rawlings made the statement when he addressed the National Cadres Conference at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

“There are some NDC members who can really insult. These people, with mouths like acid, can insult you proper,” the former President said.

He further stated that, unlike the NDC, members of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not insult too much.

According to him, it is appalling that the Cadres in the party have been continuously sidelined.

He said the NDC was built on the foundations of respect for authority and leadership and these values must always be upheld.

Rawlings warned that the lack of respect could once again cost the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

“The ruling NPP also insults as it is with every human institution, but the NPP doesn’t waste too much time on insults as the NDC does.”

